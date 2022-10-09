Mahesh Babu & Family Offer Prayers To Actor's Mom Indira Devi On 11th Day Of Her Demise

Mahesh Babu and his family offered prayers to the actor's late mother Indira Devi on the 11th day of her demise. Apart from Mahesh's family members, the ceremony was attended by notable celebrities like Dil Raju and Balakrishna as they paid their last respects. Indira Devi breathed her last on September 28 at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She was cremated the same day at Mahaprasanthanam.

Mahesh Babu & family offer prayers to his mom Indira Devi on 11th day of her demise

In glimpses shared on social media, Mahesh Babu and other attendees could be seen offering prayers to the departed soul. Take a look.

Superstar #Krishna garu , @urstrulyMahesh and family has paid their respects to #Indiramma garu today at the 11th Day Ceremony 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Xj04uiQwRT — Viswa CM (@ViswaCM1) October 8, 2022

Meanwhile, her funeral was attended by many celebrities from the South Industry including Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Adivi Sesh, Sukumar, Allu Aravind, Nagarjuna, Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu and more. Indira Devi is survived by her husband Krishna and kids Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini. Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh Babu passed away in January this year.

The Sarkaaru Vaari Paata star also took to his Instagram handle earlier and dedicated a heartfelt post to his mother. The actor posted an old picture of her and added red heart emoticons in the caption. On the other hand, Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared Indira Devi's picture and expressed how deeply they will miss her.

In the caption, Namrata mentioned, “We will miss you deeply... You're in my memory and all the love you gave me.. I will shower on your son and your grandchildren and more… We love you, mummy… Sending you endless love and light” (sic)

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @VISWACM1)