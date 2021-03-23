Mahesh Babu Celebrates 'Maharshi's' National Award Win; Says It'll 'always Remain Special'

Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi bagged the prize for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 67th National Film Awards announced on Monday. And, to celebrate the big win of the film, Mahesh Babu took to his social media handle and extended wishes to the entire cast and crew of the film. Interestingly, the official poster of Maharshi, shared by Babu, also read the label of the award they won at the National Awards. Choreographer Raju Sundaram was awarded for his song in the movie.

Meanwhile, Instagramming it, the actor wrote a brief caption, which read, "Honoured and humbled to have received this prestigious recognition!!". The 45-year-old actor further added, "#Maharshi will always remain special. Proud of @directorvamshi for bringing a socially relevant story to light. Big thank you to the jury, the entire team of Maharshi and our audience", along with a folded-hands emoticon.

Mahesh Babu's appreciation post for Maharshi's big win:

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 550k double taps from Mahesh's Insta fam; and is still counting. Meanwhile, the sister of Mahesh's wife and actor Shilpa Shirodkar commented, "Super happy, super proud. Congratulations once again to you and the entire team !!!". On the other hand, Mahesh's wife Namrata exclaimed, "Celebrations are in order", along with four red-heart emojis. A handful of fans of the actor flooded the comments box with various emoticons, such as fire and heart-eyes, among many others.

A peek into the 67th National Film Awards

Interestingly, the winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced at a press conference at the National Media Centre, New Delhi on March 22. The announcement of awards was delayed by almost a year because of Coronavirus. Apart from Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Dhanush's Asuran, Parthiban's Oththa Seruppu Size 7 and Nani's Jersey won multiple awards.

On the other hand, Dhanush shared the Best Actor award with Manoj Bajpayee. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut bagged the Best Actress award for her work in Manikarnika and Panga. The Best Supporting Actor award went to Vijay Sethupathi for his performance in the film Super Deluxe.

