Mahesh Babu Doesn't Want To 'waste' Time Doing Hindi Films; 'Bollywood Can't Afford Me'

While prominent Telugu stars have been making their mark in the Hindi film belt, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu maintains that he 'doesn't want to waste' his time by switching to Bollywood. During a media interaction at the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh's Major, which Mahesh is bankrolling under GMB Entertainments, the superstar spoke about why he chooses to not undertake Hindi projects.

He iterated how rather than establishing himself as a pan-India star, he wants South films to enjoy countrywide success. According to PTI, he mentioned, "I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch it. And now when that is happening I’m very happy. I always had this strong opinion that my strength is Telugu films and the emotion I understand is the Telugu film emotion."

Mahesh Babu says 'Bollywood can't afford me'

Talking about making his Hindi debut, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor mentioned, "I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry."

He continued, "I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can’t be happier." Earlier, the actor has also spoken about his plans to venture into OTT, saying that he's meant for the big screen and won't think about exploring the digital space.

More on Mahesh Babu's work front

The actor will be seen alongside Keerthy Suresh in the Telugu action-comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Written and directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Sowmya Menon, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. It will release on May 12. He's also working with SS Rajamouli for an adventure thriller.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @URSTRULYMAHESH)