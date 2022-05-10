Last Updated:

Mahesh Babu Doesn't Want To 'waste' Time Doing Hindi Films; 'Bollywood Can't Afford Me'

During a recent media interaction, superstar Mahesh Babu opened up about why he doesn't want to undertake Hindi films despite getting many offers.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Mahesh Babu

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @URSTRULYMAHESH


While prominent Telugu stars have been making their mark in the Hindi film belt, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu maintains that he 'doesn't want to waste' his time by switching to Bollywood. During a media interaction at the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh's Major, which Mahesh is bankrolling under GMB Entertainments, the superstar spoke about why he chooses to not undertake Hindi projects. 

He iterated how rather than establishing himself as a pan-India star, he wants South films to enjoy countrywide success. According to PTI, he mentioned, "I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch it. And now when that is happening I’m very happy. I always had this strong opinion that my strength is Telugu films and the emotion I understand is the Telugu film emotion."

Mahesh Babu says 'Bollywood can't afford me'

Talking about making his Hindi debut, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor mentioned, "I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry."

READ | 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Trailer: Fans hail Mahesh Babu's film as 'summer masala entertainer'

He continued, "I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can’t be happier." Earlier, the actor has also spoken about his plans to venture into OTT, saying that he's meant for the big screen and won't think about exploring the digital space. 

READ | Mahesh Babu shares candid pic with daughter Sitara from family's Paris vacation; See here

More on Mahesh Babu's work front 

The actor will be seen alongside Keerthy Suresh in the Telugu action-comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Written and directed by Parasuram, the film also stars  Sowmya Menon, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. It will release on May 12. He's also working with SS Rajamouli for an adventure thriller.

READ | Mother's Day: Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu & other stars pen sweet notes for their 'lifelines'

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @URSTRULYMAHESH)

READ | Mahesh Babu tears up at 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' event, remembers people he lost in 2 years
READ | Mahesh Babu says he's 'happy' about Telugu cinema's pan-India reach; 'Lines have blurred'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Mahesh Babu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Bollywood
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND