Mahesh Babu Gives Heartfelt Wishes To Nurses On International Nurses Day

Sarileru Neekevvaru actor Mahesh Babu commemorated nurses all over the country on International Nurses Day, celebrated on May 12, 2021. He took to his Twitter handle to share his wishes for the frontline workers. In a long thread, the star thanked all nurses for their services during the pandemic.

"This one is for all our nurses on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 second wave under such difficult circumstances... Your extraordinary contribution is unparalleled," he wrote. He further added that he appreciated the nurse's empathy, compassion and strength during the COVID-19 era writing, "A big thank you for healing the world with your compassion, empathy and strength..for teaching us never to lose hope. We stand together in support and gratitude now and always."

The actor, who has more than 11 million followers on his Twitter handle, urged his fans and followers to stay indoors, wear a mask and follow all the guidelines provided by the government with the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the second wave. "Let's all be responsible. I urge you all to stay home and follow the lockdown protocols in our state," he wrote ending his thread.

Mahesh's fans took to the comment section to shower their praises and compliments on not only the actor but also the nurses. They thanked Mahesh for spreading awareness and motivating millions to follow the guidelines given by the government. They also wished that people would follow in the actor's footsteps writing, "I wish our country would have thousands of Mahesh Babus like you then we could have fought against any pandemic." Some fans even expressed their adoration for the actor writing, "Love You, Anna." Others showered their praises on the nurses and their service during the pandemic as they wrote, "It's not an easy task to serve people in this pandemic situation. Really so great of you nurses. May God give you more strength."

Mahesh Babu's wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar too gave her wishes for the nurses with a special post on Instagram. She shared an image of a heart with the words "Thank You Nurses" next to it. She penned a long heartfelt caption for the medical workers. "Their selflessness and dedication to serving humanity is unsurpassed and is an inspiration for all of us to be kind and compassionate," she wrote.

Namrata Shriodkar shares her wishes on Internation Nurses Day

