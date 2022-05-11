Mahesh Babu Issues Clarification After Controversial 'Bollywood Can't Afford Me' Comment

Actor Mahesh Babu recently hit headlines for making a controversial statement during a media interaction at the trailer launch of his production, Adivi Sesh's upcoming movie Major. When asked about his reluctance at picking Hindi projects, the Telugu star stated that he 'doesn't want to waste' time by switching to Bollywood. Moreover, the star added that Bollywood cannot 'afford' him. Now, the South actor's team has issued a clarification about his controversial comment in a press note, claiming that Mahesh Babu's statement was blown out of proportion and that he made the comment in jest.

Mahesh Babu clarifies 'Bollywood can't afford me' comment

In the press note, Mahesh Babu's team clarified that the actor had no intention of belittling any language. Instead, the actor meant that he's quite comfortable working in filming Telugu films.

"Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the films he has been working on till now. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places," read the press note.

Mahesh Babu's controversial statement

During the media interaction, when asked about making a mark in the Hindi belt, Mahesh Babu said, "I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch it. And now when that is happening I’m very happy. I always had this strong opinion that my strength is Telugu films and the emotion I understand is the Telugu film emotion," as per PTI.

The actor further added, "I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry."

Mahesh Babu on the professional front

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Helmed by Parasuram, the upcoming movie is bankrolled jointly under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Mahesh Babu Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus. The Telugu action comedy will make its way to the silver screens on May 12, 2022.