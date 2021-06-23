Mahesh Babu Launches His Nephew Ashok's 'Hero' Movie Teaser, Fans Call It 'rocking'

Mahesh Babu recently launched his nephew Ashok Galla in the action Telugu flick, Hero. Helmed by Sriram Adittya, the Hero movie cast also features Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead role. On June 23, Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter handle and shared Hero teaser. Announcing the Hero teaser release, Mahesh Babu said, "Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film @AshokGalla_". He further added, "This looks super interesting! The #HERO journey begins! Good luck to @SriramAdittya and team! @AgerwalNidhi".

Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film @AshokGalla_!! This looks super interesting!



The #HERO journey begins!



Good luck to @SriramAdittya and team! @AgerwalNidhi @amararajaenthttps://t.co/bblUZtAkTc — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 23, 2021

Netizens react to Hero teaser

Netizens went gaga over the teaser launch. One of the YouTube users commented on the teaser, "Looks like he is comfortable in giving different expressions in the 1st movie itself. If he concentrates on acting he can reach bigger heights". Another user added, "Wow!..a smile on my face while watching this teaser it's rocking Ashok, very much sure you will self build your career just like Sudheer Babu".

IMAGE: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE COMMENTS OF HERO TEASER

A Twitter user wrote, "First movie thone different concept All the best bro @AshokGalla_ #HERO #SarkaruVaariPaata", while another added, "Super undi Acting expressions Lo tire 3 cheddy gadiki gatti competition estadu" (Is super Tier Three in Acting Expressions gives tough competition to the bad room). A fan tweeted, "Superstar @urstrulyMahesh launched @AshokGalla_'s The #HERO journey begins! Good luck Team!!".

Mahesh babu kanipinchadu Ashok lo 🔥🔥Teaser bagundhi — Praveen_Chowdary9 (@Praveen4NTR_9) June 23, 2021

Chala baga undhi teaser , all the best @AshokGalla_ — SSMB 🦁 🔔 - 47 Days to go (@FanofTFIeMperor) June 23, 2021

Mahesh Babu also shared Hero poster featuring Ashok Galla on Instagram and announced the teaser release. Sharing the post, Babu said, "Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film @ashokgalla_!!". Produced by Padmavathi Galla, Hero movie cast also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Satya. The music score is created by Ghibran.

IMAGE: MAHESH BABU'S INSTAGRAM

