Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's Daughter Looks Pretty In Bubblegum Pink Dress At A Party

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar recently attended the baby shower of Shriya Bhupal and Anindith Reddy along with their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. The occasion was significant for the Ghattamaneni family as it marked the couple's "first official party" with their 11-year-old daughter. Namrata took to social media to share several photos from the celebration in which the family posed together.

In the photos, the couple could be seen enjoying at the event. The other photos captured the essence of the fun-filled evening, reflecting the family's excitement and enjoyment. The South superstar wore a blue T-shirt paired with black pants. While Sitara opted for a pink dress, Namrata sported a grey-printed ensemble.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the Vamsi actress expressed her happiness, stating that Sitara had a fantastic time, much like her father, Teluguu superstar Mahesh Babu. She extended her gratitude to Shriya and Anindith for hosting the exceptional party. She also thanked Diya Bhupal, Krishnar Bhupal, and Shalini Bhupal for their warm hospitality.

Captioning the photos, Namrata wrote, "About last night! My first official party with our 11-year-old, and she had an absolute blast, much like her father. Just like the old times... Met all our friends who came out of the woodwork. Just like we did. But whatta party! Thank you our little blessed couple, @shriyabhupal and @anindith, for hosting the best party in town. Thank you @diabhupal, @krishnarbhupal and @shalini_bhupal for being the best hosts."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar at their friends' baby shower | Image: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram)

Mahesh Babu an Namrata Shirodkar with their daughter Sitara (Image: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram)

Namrata Shirodkar with her daughter Sitara | Image: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram)

Sitara's on-screen debut and other endeavours

(A still from Sitara's debut song Penny | Image: Twitter)

Sitara made her on-screen debut with a song titled Penny in Mahesh Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Additionally, she actively engages with her followers on social media. On World Environment Day, she shared a video emphasising the significance of environmental conservation and encouraging others to adopt eco-friendly practices.