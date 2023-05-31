Mahesh Babu's Next With Trivikram Srinivas Titled Guntur Kaaram, Watch Teaser

Mahesh Babu unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram. The much-awaited update dropped on his father Krishna's birth anniversary today (May 31). The film marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram for the third time after Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010) and the duo will look to entertain the fans one more time. Guntur Kaaram is set for January 13 release.

The movie poster had hinted that the upcoming movie will be packed with action and the teaser is in line with what the makers had teased. The look and feel of the movie is vintage and it looks like Mahesh Babu and Trivikram will weave their magic yet again. In the first clip, Mahesh Babu is seen encountering goons as he leaves they begging for mercy.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas to reunite for third time

The new film will be Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas' third film together. The action drama will release next year on the occasion of Sankranthi. The duo is eyeing for another blockbuster at box office. They have given two back-to-back hit movies in Athadu and Khaleja. Trivikram is credited with building a fan base of Mahesh Babu in the US.

While in Athadu, Mahesh Babu was seen in an action intensive role for which the director tapped into his serious side, Khaleja was also high on comedy and proved that Mahesh Babu could entertain fans with his lighter side. Both films performed very well at the box office and have become fan favourites over the years. With two back-to-back successes with Trivikram Srinivas, this Mahesh Babu starrer has already become one of the highly anticipated films in the coming time.

Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde reunite for the second time

Guntur Kaaram also marks Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde's second film together after Maharshi. Released in 2019, the movie received mixed reviews from the critics but became one of the highest grossing Telugu films of the year. At 67th National Film Awards, Maharshi won the Best Popular Film Providing wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography awards.