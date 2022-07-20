Mahesh Babu Pens Special Note On Daughter Sitara's Birthday; 'brightest Star In My World'

Superstar Mahesh Babu had the sweetest wish for his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni as she turned 10 today, July 20. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor dropped an adorable glimpse of his little one, calling her the 'brightest star' in his world.

Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar as well as their son Gautam also wished the 'cutest, most amazing' Sitara on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, July 20, Mahesh Babu shared a stunning glimpse of Sitara dressed in a pink outfit while posing against the matching birthday decorations, In the caption, he wrote, "All of 10.. before we even knew it! To the brightest star in my world.. Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni!! I love you tenfold." Take a look.

Namrata Shirodkar also dropped a similar picture of Sitara posing goofily during her photoshoot and mentioned," Sparkly wishes to you birthday girl #Happy10 @sitaraghattamaneni." She earlier shared a video montage encapsulating Sitara's adorable moments and shed light on her bond with her daughter. "Loads of love and hugs as you enter this new phase!! So much more to discover... so much to learn.. and I'm sure you will excel at anything you put your mind to. I love you my paplu."

Meanwhile, Namrata and Mahesh's son Gautam also wished his 'cutest, sassiest, most amazing' sister in a lovely way. In his recent Instagram post, Gautam wrote, "10 years with you and I wouldn't have it any other way Now it's time to adult!!."

For the unversed, Sitara recently made her big-screen debut with Mahesh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata's song Penny. The father-daughter duo was lauded by fans for their incredible camaraderie.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen headlining director Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming project, tentatively called SSMB28. The filming is yet to start, with reports suggesting it will release sometime in 2023. He will also be collaborating with RRR filmmaker SS Rjamouli for another grand project.

