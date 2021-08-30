Mahesh Babu Reacts To Wife Namrata Shirodkar's Latest Photos Donning 'MB Borrowed' Jacket

One of the most loved couples of the South Indian cinema, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar do not shy away from showing love for each other online. From sharing loved up photos with each other to dropping adoring comments on each other's posts, the duo constantly gives their fans a reason to swoon over them. Recently, actor Namrata Shrodkar treated her fans with a glimpse of her latest photoshoot and her husband Mahesh Babu cannot contain his love for her.

Namrata Shirdokar poses with Mahesh Babu's jacket

Taking to her Instagram, Vaastav: The Reality actor shared multiple monochrome pictures from a spontaneous photoshoot flaunting her bare face. Clicked by Avinash Gowariker, the actor informed in the caption that the jacket was borrowed from Mahesh Babu. She wrote,

''Avi you're special.. you always were! And for a picture without frills.. With a MB borrowed jacket on set 🤣🤣and no make up whatsoever 🙈🙈🙈 Making me stand in front of your lens when I least expected it and to give me pictures this cool… I’m flattered and happy :) you made my day, my brother. #FavouritePhotographer. #Repost - @avigowariker

My ChinuAkka❤️One of my favourites in life… and one of the BEST faces I’ve ever shot!!''

Mahesh Babu's response to Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post

While many netizens expressed their admiration for the actor's beauty in the comment section, Mahesh Babu professed his adoration for his wife publicly by reposting Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post on his story. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, ''Stunning as ever'' with a heart emoji.

Photographer Avinash Gowariker was also all praise for the 49-year-old actor as he commented, ''How sweet ❤️❤️ Love you Chinu….. And by the way! It takes nothing to make you look good !!'' While Shirodkar jokingly complained to him saying, ''And trick me to come and stand in front of u !!''. The actor's sister Shilpa Shirodkar also dropped a couple of emojis to appreciate the stunning pictures.

The duo has been married since 2005 and shares a son and a daughter together. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in movies like Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Major.

IMAGE- MAHESH BABU'S INSTAGRAM