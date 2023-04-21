Mahesh Babu Remembers Mother Indira Devi On Birth Anniversary With Emotional Post

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu took to social media to remember his late mother, Indira Devi, on her birthday. The actor posted an update in her Instagram stories, where he shared a throwback picture with his mother. Resharing a post from 2021, he added a set of red heart emojis.

Mahesh Babu’s mother died last year in September. The Pokiri actor has shared several memories of himself with Indira Devi on social media. In the picture, Mahesh Babu was seen smiling alongside his mother while they attended a public evnet. He captioned the post, “Happy birthday Amma…Grateful for you every day.” He added a set of red heart emojis on the post as well.

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor’s mother passed away on September 28 last year. She breathed her last in a private hospital in Hyderabad. Her cremation was performed at Mahaprasanthanam. Later in 2022, Mahesh Babu’s father, Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, also known as Krishna, also passed away. Krishna was a prominent star in the Telugu film industry and appeared in more than 350 films throughout his career. Krishna and Indira Devi are survived by sons Mahesh Babu, Ramesh Babu, and daughters Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, Manjula Ghattamaneni and Padmavathi Ghattamaneni.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming movies

Mahesh Babu will be seen next in SSMB28. In the film, he will star opposite actresses Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela and Samyuktha Menon. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The first poster for the film was revealed on Mahesh Babu’s birthday. SSMB28 is currently slated for release on January 13, 2024. It is an out-and-out action film.

According to media reports, the title of the film will be revealed on Mahesh Babu’s father’s birth anniversary. Moreover, award-winning Navin Nooli is the editir of the film. S Thaman is also reported to be composing music for SSMB 28. He is also working on a film tentatively titled SSMB 29 with RRR director SS Rajamouli, which is said to be an action-adventure film with mythological elements.