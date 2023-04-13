Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's SSMB29: Cast, Plot, Release Date; All You Need To Know

Telugu star Mahesh Babu is currently working with SS Rajamouli on SSMB 29 and it is reported to be a trilogy. It is said that the Maharshi actor will be playing a role that has been inspired by Lord Hanuman. Earlier, Rajamouli revealed that SSMB 29 will be shot in the jungles of Africa and will have a very Indiana Jones and James Bond like feel to it.

Rajamouli's jungle-adventure film featuring Mahesh Babu will go on floors by the end of 2023. SSMB 29 is still in the early stages of production. The yet untitled movie will mark Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor's entry into the pan-Indian cinema. Reportedly, the movie will be released by 2025 end in multiple languages across the globe.

Mahesh Babu's role in SSMB 29

Mahesh Babu's character in SSMB 29 will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman. According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman travelled from India to Sri Lanka to save Goddess Sita. Like him, the Telugu star will also be seen travelling across the world in search of something. "Mahesh Babu's character will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman, who is known for his courage, strength, and fight against all odds in the jungles. The trajectory of Mahesh Babu's character will follow the route of Ramayana, but with a unique spin given by Rajamouli," a source told Pinkvilla about the film. Although these are just conjectures as this point in time, all eyes will be on the film when it begins rolling.

Plot of SSMB 29 to be different from SS Rajamouli's other films

The story of SSMB 29 will be different from SS Rajamouli's previous films. Mahesh Babu will be shooting some intense action scenes in the African jungle. Not just in Africa, but the movie will be shot in several places around the world. Reportedly, Rajamouli will be travelling to Europe to shoot some parts of SSMB 29.

What Rajamouli said about SSMB29

Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 will reportedly be a trilogy, but the makers have not confirmed whether Mahesh Babu will be playing the main lead in all the three parts. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and the script is being written by Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad. "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting-actioner. It will be like James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots,” he shared while speaking at an international film festival.

What Mahesh Babu said about the film

SSMB29 will be Mahesh Babu's bigest film to date. About starring in the film, Mahesh Babu, "Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country,” Mahesh Babu said on working with Rajamouli, according to media reports.

Who will star opposite Mahesh Babu in SSMB29?

Mahesh Babu's heroine in SSMB29 is not finalised yet. However, Janhvi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are said to be in the running to play the leading role opposite Mahesh Babu. It is also reported that Wednesday star Jenna Ortega may play Mahesh Babu's heoine in the movie.