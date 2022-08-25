Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Businessman' To Get A Hindi Remake? Puri Jagannadh Spills Beans

Mahesh Babu's 2012 movie Businessman, starring him and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles is among the most popular films to date. Released during Sankranthi, Businessman minted some impressive numbers at the commercial box office. It eventually became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

As the Telugu version of Businessman bowled over the audience with its theatrical run, makers of the Mahesh Babu starrer are planning to weave the same magic on the screens once again. Reportedly, director Puri Jagannadh is planning to remake Businessman in Hindi.

Puri Jagannadh to remake Mahesh Babu's Businessman

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, Businessman director Puri Jagannadh is planning to give a remake twist to the original film. Speaking to the portal, the ace director expressed his desire to launch the film in Hindi, Jagannadh stated:

“I really want to remake Businessman. The hero’s character has a lot of scope. It’s a dialogue-based film and I feel, it would have great potential in the Hindi belts. I hope, I get a chance to rework on the idea and make it for the Hindi audience soon.”

Moreover, Jagannadh also asserted that Businessman has the potential to become a franchise. Along with this, the filmmaker also revealed that he wants to turn Mahesh Babu's Pokiri also into a franchise. Jagannadh said:

"Businessman can easily be turned into a franchise. There’s so much more that I can do with the character. Same for Pokiri as well. I had an idea for the part two of both the films in early 2010s, but then, Mahesh sir was busy with other films. We never discussed the sequels then and hence, both films never took off."

Mahesh Babu's upcoming releases

On the work front, Mahesh was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside Keerthy Suresh. He is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated project SSMB 28. The film is expected to go on floors next month and the unit is planning for its release on 6 January 2022. Mahesh will reportedly be essaying the role of a politician, while Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead. He also has a film with RRR director SS Rajamouli, which is currently under discussion.

IMAGE: FACEBOOK@PURIJAGANNADH@PRINCEMAHESH.COM