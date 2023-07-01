Mahesh Babu Sweats It Out In The Gym As He Preps For Guntur Kaaram | Watch

Mahesh Babu is a popular name in the entertainment industry and works prominently in Telugu films. Even at the age of 47, he can give others a run for their money with fit physique. The actor has always been very particular with his fitness and leaves no stone unturned on this front.

3 things you need to know

Mahesh Babu will be seen in the film titled Guntur Kaaram.

The movie is helmed by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

Recently, a workout video of the actor has gone viral on the internet.

Mahesh Babu sweats out in gym ahead of Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu recently took to his Instagram handle to drop an intense workout video from his gym. The actor looked supercharged and revealed his workout routine, which is doing hardcore sets. In the video, he was seen doing kettlebell swings, landmine press, and treadmill runs.

In the caption, the actor wrote, "My Saturday Sizzle Set!! With my favourite skillmill finisher." Mahesh Babu gave major fitness inspiration to his fans across the globe and even asked others how many sets can they do. Soon after the Maharshi actor made the post, fans took to the comments to talk about his iconic running style.

Mahesh Babu prepping for Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram with Trivikram Srinivas. However, despite his busy schedule, the actor has been working out to stay fit for his film and complement his reel character. The film as it is slated to be released next year. He will also be teaming up with SS Rajamouli for an adventure drama.