Hanu Man To Clash With Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Prabhas-led Project K At Box Office

Director Prasanth Varma has announced the new release date of Hanu Man, starring Teja Sajja. The movie serves as the first installment in the director's Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The superhero film, which is inspired by the God Hanuman, was scheduled to release on May 12, but the makers postponed the film for a reason better known to them.

3 things you need to know

Hanu Man is one of the first superhero films in Tollywood.

The film will be followed by another superhero film Adhira in PVCU.

The makers unveiled the teaser last year in November.

Hanu Man has a new release date

Prasanth Varma announced the release date of the film with a new poster. The poster features Teja Sajja jumping off a cliff with a flag in his hand. Now, the film will be released next year on the occasion of Sankranthi, January 12, 2024. Alongside the poster, the director wrote that he spent two years on this film and he is ready to spend another six months to give the best film.

Check out the poster below:

(A new poster of Hanu Man | Image: Prasanth Varma/Twitter)

Hanu Man will release in 11 languages world wide

Produced by Primeshow Entertainment, the film is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri Hill in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where Lord Hanuman was born, as per Maharshi Veda Vyasa. The film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra and Krishna Saurabh, while the cinematography is by Shivendra.

The movie will be released in six regional languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada and Marathi - and five foreign languages, English, Spanish, Korean, Japanese and Chinese.

Hanu Man will clash with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Project K and Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram. Mahesh Babu's film will release a day later, January 13, 2024.