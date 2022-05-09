Mahesh Babu Tears Up At 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Event, Remembers People He Lost In 2 Years

South superstar Mahesh Babu, who last minted praises for his stint in Sarileru Neekevvaru, is now gearing up to essay a fierce role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor will essay the role of a bank officer and a pawnbroker who is tasked by the government to bring a fraudster to justice. Directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role alongside Mahesh Babu.

The release date of the much-anticipated South actioner is just around the corner, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for its premiere. Speaking of which, the creators recently hosted a pre-release event of the film which was attended by a slew of fans. During which, an emotional Mahesh Babu almost teared up as he reminisced the memories of close ones he has lost in the past two years.

Mahesh Babu gets emotional at Sarkaru Vaari Paata event

At the pre-release event, fans of Mahesh Babu began to cheer for him loudly as they extended best wishes to the star for his forthcoming movie. Upon seeing the heart-warming gesture of fans, the South actor almost moved to tears as he said, "In these two years, a lot of things happened and a lot of things have changed. I have lost some of my dearest ones. But, your support remained the same. That's enough. I will move on in life. This 12th May, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing so it'll be a festival for all of us." Watch the video below:

More about Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Touted to be an action-thriller, Sarkaru Vaari Paata supposedly revolves around the theme of corruption, which takes place at government offices. Helmed by Parasuram, the upcoming movie is bankrolled jointly under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Mahesh Babu Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus. Initially, Sarkaru Vaari Paata was scheduled to hit the big screens in January 2022, however, the release date was deferred due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the Telugu action thriller will make its way to the silver screens on May 12, 2022. Watch the trailer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata below:

Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh