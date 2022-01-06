Mahesh Babu Tests Positive For COVID, Says 'have Been Following medical Guidance'

Well-known for films including Sarileru Neekevvaru, Maharshi, Bharat Ane Nenu and others, Mahesh Babu headed to his social media account on Thursday and announced to his fans and followers that he had tested positive for COVID. He mentioned he had been taking all the necessary precautions but had still contracted the virus. He also urged his fans and followers to follow all the COVID norms and stay safe.

Mahesh Babu tests positive for COVID-19, informs fans

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter account and broke the news that he had tested positive for COVID. He assured his fans he has 'mild symptoms' and has isolated himself soon after he was diagnosed. He also assured them he was following 'medical guidance'. He then requested all those who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested for the virus. Additionally, he urged all those who have not taken the vaccine yet, to do so 'immediately'. He emphasised that the vaccine would reduce the 'risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization'. Mahesh Babu's statement read-

"To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back".

Several celebrities from the film fraternity have tested positive for the virus in the last few days. Most recently, Mohan Babu's daughter, actor Lakshmi Manchu tested positive for COVID. Announcing the news she wrote, "It's going to affect everybody and get all of us just like a common cold. What we need to do is take care of our immunity and make sure our bodies are strong enough to fight the virus." Other celebrities who have contracted the virus include Varun Sood, John Mayer, Arun Vijay, Seth Meyers, Erica Fernandes, Sonu Nigam, Lilly Singh, Sumona Chakravarthy and many others.

Image: PTI