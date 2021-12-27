Last Updated:

Mahesh Babu, Trivikram Srinivas & Others 'work And Chill' On Sets Of SSMB28 In Dubai

Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for his role in Trivikram Srinivas' film tentatively titled 'SSMB28' and commenced shooting for it in Dubai.

Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for his role in a film tentatively titled SSMB28 and commenced shooting for it in Dubai. The actor headed to his social media accounts on Monday and posted some pictures of himself with Trivikram Srinivas, who will be directing the film and Naga Vamsi, who will produce the project under the banner of Sithara Entertainment. SS Thaman, who is a composer was also seen in the picture that the actor shared online. He gave his fans and followers a glimpse into how they 'Work and chill' in Dubai.

Mahesh Babu took to social media and shared a picture with Trivikram Srinivas, Naga Vamsi and SS Thaman. In the caption of his image, the actor mentioned he had a 'productive afternoon' with the team, as they posed for a picture. He wrote, "Work and chill... productive afternoon with the team!! #TrivikramSrinivas @vamsi84 @MusicThaman #Dubai." The actor posted r picture that featured him and Trivikram Srinivas engaging in an intense conversation.

Mahesh Babu is now gearing up for the release of his film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is set to hit the big screens on April 1, 2022, and will be helmed by Parasuram. It was slated to release earlier on January 13, however was delayed owing to the release of the much-awaited RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial will see an ensemble cast on the big screen and the director called Mahesh Babu his 'hero' as he thanked him for postponing the release date of his film and steering clear of a box office clash. He wrote on Twitter, "@urstrulyMahesh was the one who took the initiative in decluttering the Pongal releases... Even though #SarkaruVaariPaata was a perfect Pongal film, he moved it to summer and created a healthy atmosphere. Thanks to my Hero and also to the entire team." The actor then replied to the tweet as he said, "Always said it, sir... The kind of films you make deserves all the love and respect! Can’t wait for RRR."

