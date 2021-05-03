Mahesh Babu To Collaborate With Trivikram Srinivas After 11 Years, Netizens React

South superstar Mahesh Babu's fans are in for a treat as his latest project with director Trivikram Srinivas was announced recently. Around 11 years after their collaboration for the film Khaleja, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are all set to join hands for the upcoming Telugu film titled #SSMB28. Here is everything you need to know about it and more.

Mahesh Babu to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas

The official Twitter handle of Haarika & Hassine Creations took to the social networking site on Saturday, May 1, 2021, to announce the upcoming film of Mahesh Babu, which will have Trivikram Srinivas at its helm. The film, titled #SSMB28 will be bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna, under Haarika & Hassine banner. The makers posted a short video along with the tweet that revealed that the shooting of the film would start soon and it is slated for a summer 2022 release.

The combo that everyone is waiting for is finally here! ðŸ¤©



After 11 long years, Super Star @urstrulymahesh garu & #Trivikram garu will team up again for #SSMB28 âš¡



Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) garu under @haarikahassine banner.



In Theatres Summer 2022 âœ¨ pic.twitter.com/C9enTm5teO — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) May 1, 2021

Netizens react to the announcement

The announcement tweet has garnered close to 20k likes and 10k retweets ever since it was shared. Fans and followers of the Telugu superstar were elated at the news of him collaborating with Srinivas once again and called the news superb. While some followers stated that they want an action entertainer, others said that they were eagerly waiting for the film.

Ye ye

Guruji ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜

And my fav combo



All da best mahesh anna fans

Bb kottataniki ready ga undandi ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ•ºðŸ•º #SSMB28 — Varun Krishna (@varunkrishna_7) May 1, 2021

The hit actor-director combination of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas last worked together 11 years ago, in a film titled Khaleja. Khaleja cast included Mahesh Babu and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles, while actors Sunil, Brahmanandam, Ali, Shafi, and Amit Tiwari portrayed supporting characters. Mahesh Babu portrayed the character of a cab driver named Raju, who saves a village ravaged by an unknown disease. The popular actor-director combo has also worked together in the 2005 action-thriller film titled Athadu.

Mahesh Babu's movies

Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, is currently filming for his upcoming movie titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram has written and directed the film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady and will be seen onscreen for the first time alongside Mahesh Babu. The first schedule of the film was completed in Dubai recently and the new schedule has already begun.

