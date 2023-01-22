Mahesh Babu's Cute Birthday Post For Wife Namrata Shirodkar: 'Thank You For Being You'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu had the most adorable birthday wish for his wife Namrata Shirodkar. The 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of Namrata along with a special message.

In the picture, Namrata can be seen wearing a wintery outfit.

Sharing the [picture, Mahesh wrote: “Happy birthday NSG! Thank you for putting things in perspective... for lifting me up and for being you always!" He tagged his wife's Instagram handle and also added a couple of heart emojis to his caption.

Take a look at the post here:

About Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are considered one of the most beautiful couples in the Tollywood film industry. After their film 'Athadu', they got married in 2005.

Ever since Namrata married Mahesh, she has been managing Mahesh Babu's work calls, dates for business meetings, etc., and has taken a backseat from acting to prioritising her family.

The couple are parents to two children - Gautam and Sitara.

Namrata Shirodkar opens up about choosing married life over acting career

A while ago, former Miss India and actress Namrata Shirodkar opened up in an interview about choosing marriage over acting and that she doesn't have any 'regrets'. While talking to Pinkvilla, she said, "If I had taken my work seriously, my life would have been very different from what it is now."

She also said that she was a bit lazy in many ways, and for her, nothing was planned and "whatever has happened has organically happened."

She, however, added that she is happy with the choices she made. Further, talking about her laziness, she shared she was bored of modelling and shifted to acting.

Further, denying it as a complaint, Shirodkar said that her happiest moment was when she and her husband Mahesh Babu decided to tie the knot and make it official.

While talking about that happy moment, Shirodkar shared, "My whole world changed after that and the whole experience of being married is a great experience."

Categorising the motherhood phase as a great experience, she said that she would not exchange or change that for anything. "It is not worth it," the former Miss India further said.

