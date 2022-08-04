Mahesh Babu's 'Pokiri' Gets Special Shows On Actor's Birthday; Proceeds To Be Donated

Mahesh Babu's 2006 romantic action drama Pokiri will be re-released on the actor's 47th birthday. Special shows of the film have been planned worldwide in a grand manner and proceeds from the screenings will be donated to help children's heart operations and education for poor Kids through MB Foundation. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to social media and thanked fans for their overwhelming response to the noble cause.

Mahesh Babu's Pokiri gets special shows on actor's birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Namrata shared a note that read, "On the occasion of SuperStar Mahesh Babu's Birthday, The Special Shows of his film POKIRI have been Planned Worldwide on AUGUST 9th in the grandest way possible. Right from the announcement to till date, the response has been Phenomenal, Tickets were sold within Minutes for special shows."

The note continued, "With Such outpour of Love from everywhere, Our Super Fans and Our Beloved Distributors have decided to donate the entire amount of Pokiri Special Shows to Help Children's Heart Operations and Education for Poor Kids through MB Foundation." The note also concluded with, "This August 9th going to be Super Special." Take a look.

Mahesh Babu, Namrata and their kids Gautam and Sitara are currently vacationing in Switzerland. Namrata recently shared a candid picture of the father-daughter duo from the trip, which had been clicked by their 'in-house paparazzi' Gautam. Fans gushed over the superstar's new hairdo and expressed curiosity about his upcoming films.

More on Mahesh Babu's work front

Mahesh Babu will be seen headlining director Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming project, tentatively called SSMB28. The filming is yet to start, with reports suggesting it will release sometime in 2023. He will also be collaborating with RRR filmmaker SS Rjamouli for another grand project.

