Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Awestruck By Actor's New Look; Calls Him 'too Hot'

One of the most loved couples of South Indian cinema, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar do not shy away from showing love for each other online. From sharing loved-up photos with each other to dropping adoring comments on each other's posts, the duo constantly gives their fans a reason to swoon over them. Recently, actor Namrata Shrodkar treated her fans with a glimpse of her husband Mahesh Babu's picture that she found "too hot."

The South superstar took to his social media and posted a monochrome photo in a new robust look with stubble and long hair. His wife, Namrata Shirodkar, on the other hand, reposted Mahesh Babu's pic and appreciated his look in the caption. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "And you're looking too hot!!". While the actor did not give much detail about the look, his fans speculated that this new look is for his forthcoming action entertainer, SSMB 28.

Namrata Shirodkar wishes hubby Mahesh Babu on 47th birthday

Recently, the former actor and model shared a special message for her husband on his 47th birthday. On August 9, former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar dropped a special post for the star, mentioning how he "lights up her world." Many celebrities, including Raveena Tandon and others, reacted to her post and wished the Sarkaru Vaari Paata hitmaker. Meanwhile, the star couple was vacationing in Europe with their kids Sitara and Gautam and their stunning glimpses have been making rounds on social media.

For the unversed, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated project SSMB 28. The film is expected to go on floors next month and the unit is planning for its release on 6 January 2022. Mahesh will reportedly be essaying the role of a politician, while Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead.

Moreover, Namrata and Mahesh met on the sets of their movie Vamsi in 2000 and later began dating. They got married in February 2005 during the shooting of Athadu. The duo has two children, daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and son Gautham Ghattamaneni.

(Image: @NAMRATASHIRODKAR/Instagram)