Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Sitara, Gautam Vacation In Paris

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and their kids Gautam and Sitara are currently in Paris for their family vacation. The actress shared a glimpse of their France trip on her Instagram handle on Wednesday (April 12). While Mahesh was missing from the pictures, the rest of the family was joined by Namrata’s sister Shilpa Shirodkar and her husband Apresh Ranjit.

In one of the shared images, Namrata can be seen posing with Shilpa and Apresh with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Another one featured the mother-of-two with her kids. The catalogue of photos also included a few candid shots of Gautam and Sitara. Namrata wrote in the caption, “Back in Paris, where every corner tells a story.” Check out the post here:

Earlier, Namrata shared a picture of her “3 musketeers” on her Instagram story. The candid photo featured Mahesh with their two kids engrossed in a conversation.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming releases

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB28, which will release on January 13 next year. It is helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas and marks the union of the director and actor after a gap of 12 years. Along with Mahesh Babu, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. SSMB28 is produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations banner.

Additionally, Mahesh Babu will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's next directorial. The movie, referred to as SSMB29, will mark the first union of the actor-director. The movie will be based on the Indiana Jones franchise by director Steven Spielberg. It is said to be an action-adventure.