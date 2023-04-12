Mahesh Babu To Play Character Inspired By Lord Hanuman In SS Rajamouli Film?

Telugu star Mahesh Babu is all set to star in RRR director SS Rajamouli’s next film. The upcoming SS Rajamouli film is said to take inspiration from Indian epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata. The upcoming film is also reportedly going to be a jungle adventure.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Mahesh Babu is already pegged for the role in Rajamouli’s next title. While the film is in the writing stage, Babu’s character is already finalised, which will be similar to that of Lord Hanuman from Ramayana. The source also added that although Mahesh Babu's character is inspired by Lord Hanuman, SS Rajamouli will have his own creative spin to it and incorporate mythological stories in the film just like he did in RRR.

While the film is an African Jungle Adventure, Mahesh Babu’s character will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman, who also has a history of fight against all odds in the jungles.

The film, reportedly, is being fought over by entertainment giant companies. While it was reported by several outlets that Disney would be backing the SS Rajamouli film, Sony Pictures too has reportedly jumped into the picture to get a hold of the highly coveted title. The reports for the upcoming film have been circulating for the last two years.

KV Vijayendra Prasad on writing an African Jungle Adventure

In 2021, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad said in an interview that he has been exploring the idea of an African jungle adventure with his son, Rajamouli. Back then, he was initially exploring the genre, though it seems that the film is close to being finalised. It is expected to be an epic which matches the likes of Indiana Jones and Jumanji. Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are yet to confirm their collaboration.