Mahesh Manjrekar Undergoes Bladder Cancer Surgery; Says 'I'm On The Road To Recovery'

Actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer. The actor is back at home post the medical procedure at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital last week. According to PTI, Manjrekar was discharged after the surgery and is recuperating well.

Mahesh Manjrekar's surgery was successful

According to the report, Mahesh Manjrekar confirmed that he "did get operated on and he is on the road to recovery." The actor was reportedly admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital over ten days ago. His condition is now improving and is recovering from the surgery at home now.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Manjrekar has appeared in numerous Hindi, Marathi and Telugu films. The list of popular Mahesh Manjrekar's movies includes Kaante, Arrambam, Okkadunnadu, Slumdog Millionaire, Wanted and others. In the recent past, he has helmed Abhay Deol starrer web series titled 1962: The War in the Hills that premiered on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar. The web series marked Manjrekar's digital debut last year. Currently, he is looking forward to the release of his upcoming flick, Antim: The Final Truth.

The veteran actor will also be hosting the third season of Bigg Boss Marathi. He has hosted both the previous seasons. The promo of the upcoming Marathi reality show was launched in the month of June. The reality show was expected to arrive in 2020 but was postponed owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He also has helmed the biopic of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film was announced on Savarkar's 138th birth anniversary in the month of May. The film will be bankrolled by Sandeep Singh under the banner of Legend Global Studio.

Speaking about the biopic on Sarvarkar, who propagated Hindu nationalism, the 63-year-old actor said in a statement, "I have forever been fascinated by the life and times of Veer Savarkar. I believe he is a man who didn’t get his due in history. The fact that he evokes such strong emotion points to a life that must have impacted so many. As a director, I know it’s going to be a challenge but one that I want to take on."

IMAGE: MAHESH MANJREKAR'S INSTAGRAM