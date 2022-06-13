'Major': Adivi Sesh & Team Meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Post Film's Success

Tollywood star Adivi Sesh is climbing the ladder of success with his latest outing Major. Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film has been receiving rave reviews from the fans, with the movie minting decent business at the box office. Amid all the success that the film has received after its release, the actor along with his team recently met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Sesh who plays the titular role in the film was present along with director Sashi Kiran Tikka, lead actor Saiee Manjrekar and her father Mahesh for the meeting. Along with a huge success at the box office, the biographical drama is also receiving great accolades from all segments of society.

'Major' team meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The film, Major, traces the journey of a fearless soldier, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life during the 26/11 terrorist attack at Mumbai's Taj Palace Hotel in 2008. The film that hit the big screens on June 3, had locked horns with Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, and Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj while piercing its way to success.

Now, after raking in good business, the entire team met CM Thackeray who congratulated them on the film’s success. According to Telugu Bulletin, CM Thackeray cheered for the entire ensemble star cast of the film while lauding their craft. He said that the entire team should be appreciated for the way they portrayed the life and valor of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who laid down his life during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Adivi Sesh through his post on Instagram informed about his noble cause where he has decided to start a relief fund for CDS and NDA aspirants under Major Sandeep's name. This will be an initiative to train and fund aspirants across the country. He had also said that not only will he contribute to the fund, but will also encourage his friends to do the same.

The actor also informed that the ace politician has promised to extend his full support to the fund for Defence aspirants. The fund will help aspirants from the remote corners of the country access the training, guidance, and funding required for pursuing their dreams of serving the nation.

Despite facing tough competition at the box office where Major clashed with big banner films, the movie managed to mint some impressive figures. Being filmed on a decent budget, Major is still holding strong at the box office after it earned Rs 34.88 Cr during the first nine days of its theatrical run. On the 10th day, Major, according to Sacnilk earned Rs 2.00 Cr in all languages.

(Image: @baraju_SuperHit/Twitter)