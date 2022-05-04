'Major': Adivi Sesh Shares Glimpses Of His Film; Reveals Release Date Of Trailer

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh will be stepping into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for his upcoming biographical drama Major. The film will chronicle the journey of Major Sandeep, who was one of the heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

After several postponements, the much-awaited biographical drama will be gracing the silver screens in June. Recently, Adivi Sesh took to his social media handle and shared a small clip that fueled fans' excitement levels for the film. Alongside the video, Adivi also revealed the release date of Major's trailer.

Major trailer release date

On Wednesday, actor Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that had glimpses from the film and also had some BTS visuals from the sets. The short clip had intense action sequences that piqued fans' excitement levels. Sharing the video, Adivi Sesh also announced the release date of the trailer of the much-awaited project. The trailer will be out on 9th May. Sharing the news, Adivi Sesh wrote in the caption "HEAT Begins 🔥#MajorTrailer Shall explode ALL INDIA on May 9th"

Adivi Sesh's Major to release theatrically in June

Earlier, Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram handle and announced a fresh release date of his forthcoming film. As per the post, the film will hit the screens on June 3 this year. Sharing the poster, Adivi Sesh wrote in the caption "Slight change in date 🔥 SUMMER HEAT wave hits theatres one week later 🇮🇳 JUNE 3 it is! #MajorTheFilm worldwide #Telugu :: #Hindi :: #Malayalam

#MajorOnJune3rd #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan". Here take a look at the post-

More About Major

The film will be set in 2008 and will showcase how Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan faced several challenges to save the lives of numerous hostages in the Mumbai terror attack. It has been jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and A+S Movies. Apart from Sesh, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathy and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. Moreover, it will be released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

