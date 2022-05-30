'Major': Adivi Sesh Terms Film An 'emotion'; Says He's 'second Son' To Soldier's Parents

Actor Adivi Sesh is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Major, a biopic on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who made the ultimate sacrifice while saving many during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Adivi Sesh, who plays the titular role of the martyr, spoke at the movie's pre-release event in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, where he asserted, 'Major is not just a film, but an emotion'.

Adivi Sesh says Major is dedicated to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents

As per Indian Express, while talking about Major at the pre-release event, Adivi Sesh said that the film is dedicated to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents and the event was for them. Terming Major an emotion, he stated:

"For the first time in Indian film history, we are doing a pre-release event after having a special preview show for the audience. I already told you that Major is not just a film, it’s an emotion. Off the screen, I will not become Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. But definitely, I will be the second son to his parents".

During the event, Adivi Sesh even expressed gratitude to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents for permitting them to do the film. The Kshanam actor said, "I would like to thank Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents for permitting us to do the film. I would like to thank Sony Pictures for giving us a good platform. I would like to thank producers Anurag (Reddy) and Sharath Chandra, and most importantly, I would like to thank Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar for being our strength."

He further stated that people asked him why they don't have superheroes like Captain America, to which Adivi replied, "It’s because we have heroes like Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Thanks to my director Sashi Kiran Tikka for showing me as an Indian superhero and guiding me. Despite several emotional hurdles, we all have worked hard to keep the memory of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan alive".

More on Major

The film will chronicle Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's heroic actions notably witnessed during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, that saved the lives of hundreds of citizens. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Murli Sharma, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and others in pivotal roles. The much-anticipated biographical drama is all set for its theatrical release on June 3.