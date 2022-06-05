'Major' OTT Release: Adivi Sesh Starrer Likely To Release On Netflix In August

Adivi Sesh is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Major, in which he was seen taking on the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film starred Adivi Sesh alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Murli Sharma, Prakash Raj, Revathi and others, and received a grand opening at the box office. The film is now all set for its digital debut as well, as per reports by OTTPlay now.

Adivi Sesh-starrer Major OTT release date

The reports by the publication revealed that online streaming giant Netflix has bagged the post-theatrical rights of the film in all languages. The film is likely to be available to watch online in the first half of August 2022, and fans will be able to watch Major from the comfort of their homes. The film has been hailed by many online and has also been doing exceptionally well at the box office, in India and overseas as well.

Major Box Office Collection

According to reports by industry tracker, Ramesh Bala, the film earned a whopping ₹ 13.40 Cr at the box office across the globe on its first day on the big screen. This marked Adivi Sesh's career-best opening and the film's earnings continue to soar at the box office. On its second day in theatres, the film's earnings stood at ₹ 24.5 Cr as it continued to do well among fans and followers.

Content rich #Major starring @AdiviSesh has grossed ₹ 13.40 Crs at the WW Box office on Day 1..



Career Best opening for #AdiviSesh 👍 pic.twitter.com/bWZBp8Jbrk — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 4, 2022

Blockbuster #Major continues to inspire and be loved by all ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥#MajorTheFilm 🇮🇳 grosses 24.5 Cr in 2 days and going great guns at the Box Office 💥💥💥 #IndiaLovesMajor 🇮🇳@AdiviSesh pic.twitter.com/oIcFySJKzE — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 5, 2022

More about Major

Major followed the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who put his life on the line during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that shook the city to its core. The film saw the actor step into the shoes of the braveheart, who was killed during the attacks after he brought 14 hostages to safety in the Taj Mahal hotel. The film is helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by A+S Movies, Sony Pictures Films India and Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

