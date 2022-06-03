'Major' Twitter Review: Fans Call Adivi Sesh-starrer 'finest Tribute To Bravest Soldier'

Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar-starrer biographical drama Major hit the big screens on June 3. In the film, Sesh is seen stepping into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was one of the heroes during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and saved the lives of many people. Whereas, Saiee is seen playing the role of a girl named Isha. After several postponements, the film finally relased in the theatres.

With the patriotic drama being released in the theatres, movie buffs recently took to their Twitter handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the film. Read on to know how are fans reacting to the movie after watching it.

Major Movie Twitter Review

As soon as fans watched the film, they took to their Twitter handles and penned their thoughts on the biographical drama. Going as per the reviews, the film has opened to a positive response from fans with many calling it an 'emotional' film and 'the finest tributes to the bravest soldiers.'

One of the users wrote, "#Major #MajorTheFilm Can't rate this film have to feel the emotions and respect the real patriotism.Heart warming scenes which define "MAJOR SANDEEP UNNIKRISHNAN" undoubtedly of the finest tributes to the bravest soldier. Don't miss it guys.LongLive Major!" while another wrote "Super proud and thankful to you all@AdiviSesh @SashiTikka @saieemmanjrekar @anuragmayreddy @SharathWhat for bringing and showing us the less celebrated SOUL of INDIA and its “HERO - Major SANDEEP UNNIKRISHNAN” #MajorOnJune3rd #Major"

#MajorTheFilm #Major #Major #MajorTheFilm Can't rate this film have to feel the emotions and respect the real patriotism.Heart warming scenes which define "MAJOR SANDEEP UNNIKRISHNAN" undoubtedly of the finest tributes to the bravest soldier.

Don't miss it guys.LongLive Major! — KingMaker Reviews (@AboutMeBOSS) June 3, 2022

Super proud 🫡 and thankful to you all @AdiviSesh @SashiTikka @saieemmanjrekar @anuragmayreddy @SharathWhat for bringing and showing us the less celebrated SOUL of INDIA and its “HERO - Major SANDEEP UNNIKRISHNAN” #MajorOnJune3rd #Major @urstrulyMahesh 🫡 ❤️ proud Fan — DareDevil ᴹᵃʲᵒʳ , ⱽⁱᵏʳᵃᵐ (@MisterKnight9) June 2, 2022

Very Good 2nd half. Last 40 min is the heart of the film, emotions work very well. Well made 👏👏👏#MajorTheFilm #MAJOR — Sharat Mudunuri (@Sharat1408) June 2, 2022

Top notch movie… Must watch #MAJOR — Rakita (@Perthist_) June 3, 2022

#Major Overall a Decent First Half with a Very Good last 40 Minutes!



Does a good job of sticking to the core while being engaging despite some pacing issues in the 1st half.



BGM, Production Values, and Cinematography are top notch.



Go for it!👍



Rating: 3.25/5 #MajorTheFilm — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 3, 2022

More about Adivi Sesh starrer Major

Apart from showcasing how Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan faced several challenges to save the lives of numerous people in the Mumbai terror attack, the film also depicts the equation of the soldier with his parents, his love life, and his Army training. It has been jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and A+S Movies. Other actors in the movie include Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma.

