'Major': Rana Daggubati And Anushka Shetty Laud Adivi Sesh's Film; 'So Proud Of You Guys'

Adivi Sesh's biographical drama Major has been garnering immense praise from audiences and critics alike, as they remember the heroic life of the 26/ 11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Also starring Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, and Revathi among others in pivotal roles, the film follows the life of the Army officer who was killed in the tragic Mumbai attack. Actors Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty also gave their verdict on the film, calling it a 'beautiful tribute' to the real-life hero.

Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty laud Adivi Sesh's Major

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rana Daggubati wrote, "#MajorTheFilm very well done. The cast and crew at their best. @AdiviSesh #Sashi great piece to tell story of. And a huge huge congratulations to @SharathWhat and #AnuragReddy so proud of you guys and the @urstrulyMahesh you’ve backed awesome talent."

Anushka Shetty dedicated a special post to the film, mentioning that she 'loved' watching it and thanked the makers for bringing it to the audience. She added, "Congratulations Sesh, director sashi kiran tikka , Vamsi .. Prakash raj garu , Revathi garu , Murli Sharma garu , saiee Manjrekar , Sobhita dhulipala..all the actors ,technicians ,crew congratulations. Please watch it in the theatres."

Ahead of its release, actor Nani also tweeted about how proud he is of Adivi and the film's team. "Tomorrow a film with great intention to tell the story of a great man is releasing and I am already hearing it’s a blockbuster waiting to be announced formally," he wrote.

More about Adivi Sesh's Major

The film is helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by A+S Movies, Sony Pictures Films India and Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It was released worldwide on June 3, 2022. According to Sacnilk report, the film minted ₹ 7.00 Cr in India net on day 1, while the second day saw the collections of Rs 5.50 Cr in India net for all languages. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also noted the film is doing relatively better in its Telugu version. As per reports by OTTPlay, the film is likely to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix in the first half of August 2022.

#Major is below the mark on Day 1... Riding on tremendous critical acclaim and glowing word of mouth, the numbers need to multiply over the weekend for a healthy weekend total... Fri ₹ 96 lakhs. #India biz. #Hindi version.

