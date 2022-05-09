'Major' Trailer: Adivi Sesh Braves All Odds As 26/11 Hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Makers have dropped the trailer of Telugu actor Adivi Sesh's highly-anticipated biographical action film Major, showcasing the actor's valiant avatar as the late soldier, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The trailer chronicles the martyr's life, as he leaves behind his family and loved ones for service to the nation. His heroics were notably witnessed during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where the lionhearted officer defied all odds and marched fearlessly in the face of the enemy.

The trailer perfectly encapsulates how the braveheart stood up in India's darkest hour and sacrificed himself. Adivi does justice to the martyred hero with his commendable on-screen persona, action sequences and much more. The braveheart saved the lives of many hostages under attack before being killed by terrorists at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the project also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj and Revathi, among others in pivotal roles.

Trailer of Adivi Sesh starrer Major out in 3 languages

Dropping the much-awaited trailer on Monday, the makers wrote, "Sony Pictures Films India is proud to bring to you a story inspired by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Jaan Doonga Desh Nahin." Take a look.

The trailer, which has been released in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam, was unveiled by stalwarts of the film industry, like Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Major has been produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and A+S Movies. After facing various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will hit theatres on June 3, 2022.

Talking about the project in a press release earlier, Adivi mentioned, "I am extremely grateful to the family of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for deeming me fit to play the role of their brave son and I hope we succeed in paying a tribute to the inspirational life of our beloved martyr."

Who is Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan?

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was among the many martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, who put his life on the line to bring civilians to safety. He led the commando operation launched to rescue hostages from the Hotel Taj Mahal when it was under attack. He was killed during the attacks that shook the country to its core in 2008 after he rescued 14 hostages. After several members of his team were injured, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan chased the terrorists inside the hotel on his own and also managed to corner four of them in the Ballroom at the hotel. However, he sacrificed his life in doing so, and his last words were, "Do not come up, I will handle them". NSG commandos later eliminated the four terrorists gathered in the northern part of the Taj.