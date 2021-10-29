Makers Of 'RRR' Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR Reveal Biggest Collaboration With PVR Cinemas

SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles, has become one of the most awaited projects of all time. Ahead of the film's release in January next year, the makers are gearing up for magnanimous promotional campaigns and big announcements. The team of RRR took to their Twitter handle and uploaded a video of multiplex PVR in Mumbai with the caption 'madness in a few hours.'

In one of the biggest collaborations, RRR has tied up with PVR cinemas, which will now be referred to as 'PVRRR' for the next few months. Unveiling it with a video of the mutiplex's new name board, they wrote," For the first time ever in the world, a brand changed their name for the film… For RRR… it will be referred as PVRRR for next few months across India in 850+ screens and 170+ properties in 70+ cities…"

Makers of RRR announce collaboration with PVR

Major team players behind the project were in attendance at the big event and were seen addressing the press. They have also posted several clips giving a peek into the big event. The revelation comes shortly after the team's Tweet hinted at an "unheard collaboration for any film in the world". "Get ready to witness a never seen before and unheard collaboration for any film in the world on this October 29th. This is going to be one of it’s kind! Stay tuned for an exciting #RRRMovie update on the same day!", their statement read.

More about SS Rajamouli's RRR

The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju ( Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Alia Bhatt will be seen in the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. Set in the 1920s, the project charts the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries journeyed away from home before they started fighting for their country. The film, which has faced several postponements due to the COVID pandemic will hit the theatres on January 7, 2022. It has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 450 crore.

