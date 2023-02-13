Malavika Mohanan Clarifies Her 'Lady Superstar' Comment; 'It Wasn't For Nayanthara'

Malavika Mohanan, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Christy, recently made headlines after she expressed her opinion about making the superstar term gender-neutral. The actress said in a promotional interview that people refer to actors as Superstars and the actress as Lady Superstar which is not necessary. Superstar tag should be enough for all the actors without the mention of their gender.

Nayanthara fans expressed their outrage at this remark, believing that Malavika had deliberately targeted the Bigil actress due to the latter's well-known title as the Lady Superstar.

Speaking with a Malayalam channel, Malavika said, “I don’t like the term (superstar). Actors can be called superstars but I don’t understand what a lady superstar is. You don’t ‘lady’ tag. Superstar is enough.”

After the uproar from Nayanthara's fans, Malavika took to Twitter to clarify that she wasn't referring to Nayanthara because she holds her in the highest regard and is inspired by her journey.

Her tweet reads, "My comment was about a term that is used to describe female actors, not about any specific actor. I really respect and admire Nayanthara and, as a senior, I really look up to her incredible journey. Can people please calm down, especially the tabloid journalists."

See the tweet here:

My comment was about a term that is used to describe female actors & not about any specific actor. I really respect & admire Nayanthara, and as a senior really look upto her incredible journey. Can people please calm down. Especially the tabloid journos.



Only ♥️ to Miss N https://t.co/QyrfqOoJWU — Christy (@MalavikaM_) February 12, 2023

This is not the first time Malavika's comments have landed her in a spot with Nayanthara's fans. In a previous interview, Malavika made light of Nayanthara by saying that the latter was filming a hospital scene while sporting heavy makeup and flawless hair. The actress said that although actors perform in commercial films there must be a real sense.