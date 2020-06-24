Malavika Mohanan Is 'unfamiliar' With What Makes Her Desirable Among Tamil Movie Audience

Malavika Mohanan, last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Petta, has a massive fan following among Tamil movie audiences (reported by an online portal), part of which, can also be accredited to her bagging a role opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh Kanagarajan's Master. The actor, in a tête-à-tête conversation with an online portal, exclaimed that she is unfamiliar with the fan following she has in Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai. Since Malavika has only been to Chennai twice that too for shooting- Petta (2019), and Master (2020), she is unaware of her fan following down south.

Malavika added that since she has not spent even a day in Chennai, so, she has not witnessed any fan encounters yet to conclude that she is popular among Tamil movie audiences. Meanwhile, Malavika Mohanan, who stays with her family in Mumbai, said that back at home she does normal things, and nobody notices her.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Shares Pic Of Video Chat And Malavika Mohanan Has An Interesting Observation

Malavika Mohanan on 'being real' on social media

Malavika Mohanan although unaware of her fan base down south, is not elusive of the fact that she is famous on social media. Talking about her social media persona, in the same interview, Malavika Mohanan said that she keeps it real on social media because she has friends outside the film industry who will reprimand her if she fakes on the digital medium. She added that there's not much thought given to what should be posted and what should not, because she wants the audience to see her real personality and accept her and love her for the person she is and not for her profession or looks.

Also Read | Malavika Mohanan Leaves An Interesting Comment Under Vicky Kaushal's Post; Check Here

Also Read | Actor Malavika Mohanan Shares A Riveting Post On Subtle Racism, Calls For Change

Malavika Mohanan, who made her acting debut alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam movie Pattam Pole, is gearing up for her big-ticket venture- Master. The film, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, is reported to be a college drama, where Malavika Mohanan and Thalapathy Vijay will be essaying the role of professors. The Lokesh Kanagarajan directorial was slated to hit the marquee on April 9, 2020; however, the release got pushed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | Will Siddhant Chaturvedi Romance Malavika Mohanan In Upcoming Excel Entertainment Film?

Besides the upcomer, Malavika Mohanan, in the same interview, revealed that she signed a big-budgeted Bollywood film with a big production house. She disclosed that she signed the dotted lines a few days ago. Reportedly, the project will be announced soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.