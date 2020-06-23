Will Siddhant Chaturvedi Romance Malavika Mohanan In Upcoming Excel Entertainment Film?

Siddhant Chaturvedi's new revenge drama with Excel Entertainment is grabbing the headlines currently. Recently, it has been reported that the actor will romance Malavika Mohanan in the movie. Read ahead to know more about their new venture.

Who is Siddhant Chaturvedi's leading lady in his upcoming movie?

According to reports, Siddhant Chaturvedi's love interest in his upcoming Excel Entertainment movie will be the South Indian actor Malavika Mohanan. The latter is known for playing intense characters in her films in South Indian cinema. However, for the revenge drama, she will reportedly be essaying a rather glamourous role. Malavika might also have some action sequences in the movie while Siddhant is already known to be taking martial arts classes.

Malavika Mohanan made her Bollywood debut with Beyond The Clouds which also starred Ishaan Khattar. She played the role of a girl from Mumbai's Dhobi ghat area. Siddhant Chaturvedi's revenge drama will be her second Bollywood film.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi's movie with Excel Entertainment was supposed to go on floors this May this year. But due to the Coronavirus lockdown in the country, the date has been pushed to December this year or January 2021. The movie is being helmed by the Mom director, Ravi Udhyawar. Reports say it will have a lot of outdoor shooting planned outside India.

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy. He became extremely popular for his role as MC Sher in the movie. He even won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Apart from the Excel Entertainment production, Siddhant also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 in his kitty. The movie stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari Wagh. He also has an untitled Shakun-Batra film which stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Malavika Mohanan is the daughter of popular cinematographer KU Mohanan. She is known for her South Indian films like Pattam Pole (2013), Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi (2016) and Petta (2019). Malavika is currently awaiting the release of her next Tamil movie, Master. The movie is an action-thriller and stars Vijay. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Anand Annamalai's Hero starring Vijay Devarakonda.

Image credit: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram, Malavika Mohanan Instagram

