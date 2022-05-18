Malavika Mohanan Says She's 'big Fan' Of KGF Star Yash: 'Hope I Get To Work With Him Soon'

Malavika Mohanan, who is well known for her Tamil and Malayalam films, took to social media on Wednesday to interact with her fans and followers. She held an 'Ask Malavika' question and answer session on Twitter and urged netizens to ask her questions that always wanted to answer. One of her fans asked her if they could expect her to star in any Kannada films, and the actor expressed her wish to share screen space with KGF star Yash.

Malavika Mohanan revealed she is a 'big fan' of Yash

The actor answered several questions from her fans and followers on Twitter on May 18. Sharing her desire to work with Yash in the future, she revealed she is a 'huge fan' of the Sandalwood star. She also mentioned that she has always believed in him, even before he was part of the KGF franchise. The Master star stated it was 'inspiring to see his journey' and hoped her wish comes true soon. She wrote, "I have been a big fan of Yash even before KGF part 1 released & always believed he would make it big! So happy and inspiring to see his journey and see him shine like this! I hope to get to work with him soon"

I have been a big fan of Yash even before KGF part 1 released & always believed he would make it big! So happy and inspiring to see his journey and see him shine like this! 🔥 I hope get to work with him soon :) https://t.co/0XPwt2Ko1V — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) May 18, 2022

Yash was most recently seen in KGF: Chapter 2, in which he wowed his fans and followers as he reprised his role as Rocky. Apart from being praised by the audience and critics alike, the film also created waves at the box office. The Prashanth Neel directorial became the third highest-grossing film of all time and the highest-grossing film of 2022. Apart from doing exceedingly well in India, the movie also excelled overseas as it minted a massive sum of ₹ 1169.71 cr worldwide.

#KGF2 with ₹1129.38 cr BEATS #RRRMovie's ₹1127.65 cr to become the HIGHEST grossing movie of 2022 and THIRD highest grosser of all time. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 8, 2022

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr

Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr

Week 4

Day 1 - ₹ 11.46 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 8.90 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 24.65 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 25.42 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 8.07 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 6.84 cr

Total - ₹ 1169.71 cr



DREAM run continues. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 11, 2022

Malavika Mohanan films

On the work front, Pinkvilla recently reported that Malavika Mohanan is all set to share the screen with the Radhe Shyam actor, Prabhas. The film will be titled Raja Deluxe and it is touted to be a supernatural thriller. Mohanan is famous for her films including Pattam Pole, Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi, Beyond the Clouds, Master, and was most recently seen in Maaran, alongside Dhanush.