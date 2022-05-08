Malavika Mohanan Finalised As The Leading Lady Of Prabhas-starrer 'Raja Deluxe': Report

Actor Malavika Mohanan has been finalised as the leading lady of Prabhas' upcoming supernatural thriller Raja Deluxe. The development came a few days after a publication had reported that Anushka Shetty and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada were finalized as the female leads in Raja Deluxe and now the publication claims that Malavika Mohanan has been roped in to cast opposite Baahubali star.

Malavika Mohanan roped in as the leading lady of Prabhas starrer Raja Deluxe

As per the earlier reports by Pinkvilla, Prabhas' next film will be with director Maruthi and it will be a supernatural action thriller. Now, the publication has reported that Malavika has been finalised as the leading lady for Raja Deluxe. It was also reported that Mohanan had hinted at the idea of doing a big Telugu film in the past and now, she is really excited to commence work on this project with the Radhe Shyam actor.

A source close to Pinkvilla stated that the project will not start anytime soon as Prabhas will be busy with his films Project K and Salaar. Opening up about Raja Deluxe, the source further added, "Maruthi also needed more time for pre-production since the horror elements require ample visual effects. The team has now decided to start work on the film from the month of August."

Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan on the professional front

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a slew of projects lined up in his kitty including Salaar, Adipurush Project K and Spirit. Billed as a multilingual sci-fi film, the upcoming feature is backed by the production banner Vyjayanthi Movies. Recently, on May 8, 2022, it was announced that Disha Patani has also been roped up for the highly-anticipated flick, Project K. The Malang actor will be sharing the screen alongside Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to her IG stories on Sunday, Disha shared a glimpse of a gift that she received from the makers of Project K. The parcel even had a note over it, which read, "Dear Disha, Project K welcomes you, we are thrilled to welcome you onboard."

On the other hand, Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Maaran alongside Dhanush and she will be next seen in the Hindi film, Yudhra.

Image: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_/Prabhas