Malayalam Actor Kazan Khan, Popular For Playing Villain, Dies Of Heart Attack

Producer NM Badusha confirmed the news of Kazan Khan's death in a FB post.

Malayalam actor Kazan Khan became popular for playing villain in films.

Popular actor Dileep, who shared screen space with Kazan Khan in CID Moosa and other films, mourned his passing.

Kazan Khan, the popular Malayalam and Tamil film villain

(Kazan Khan played the role of villains in 90s and 2000s | Image: NM Badusha/Facebook)

Kazan Khan predominantly featured in Tamil and Malayalam films. He began his career in the early 90s when he played a supporting role in Senthamizh Paattu opposite Prabhu. Soon after, Khan started featuring in back-to-back films.

He made his Malayalam film debut in 1993 in Gandharvam, which was fronted by Mohanlal. He played a negative role in the film and essayed the character of a kidnapper. Khan carved a niche for himself in the two film industries and became popular as the on-screen villain.

Khan featured in back-to-back films as villain

(Kazan Khan died after suffering a heart attack | Image: Twitter)

Through the 90s, Kazan Khan was doing as many as 5-6 and sometimes even more films in a single year, dabbling between Tamil and Malayalam film industries. He stuck to his forte and delivered one convincing character as a villain, each one different from the other.

Film industry mourns Kazan Khan's passing

Production controller and film producer NM Badusha took to Facebook to share the news of Kazan Khan's passing. He wrote, “Popular villain actor Kazan Khan died to due heart attack. He starred in CID Moosa, Varnapakittu among several other films. condolences.”

Dileep, who starred opposite Kazan Khan in CID Moosa, The Don and Ivan Maryadaraman, also mourned his sudden demise.

