Malayalam Actor Kazan Khan, Popular For Playing Villain, Dies Of Heart Attack

Kazan Khan last featured in 2015 film Lailaa O Lailaa (Image: Twitter)
Why you're reading this: Malayalam actor Kazan Khan, who made his silver screen debut with the 1992 Tamil film Senthamizh Paattu and went on to gain fame for his villainous roles in CID Moosa, The Don, Mayamohini and many other films, died after suffering a heart attack. On social media, condolences started to pour in and many film industry colleagues mourned his demise.
(Kazan Khan played the role of villains in 90s and 2000s | Image: NM Badusha/Facebook)
Kazan Khan predominantly featured in Tamil and Malayalam films. He began his career in the early 90s when he played a supporting role in Senthamizh Paattu opposite Prabhu. Soon after, Khan started featuring in back-to-back films.
He made his Malayalam film debut in 1993 in Gandharvam, which was fronted by Mohanlal. He played a negative role in the film and essayed the character of a kidnapper. Khan carved a niche for himself in the two film industries and became popular as the on-screen villain.
(Kazan Khan died after suffering a heart attack | Image: Twitter)
Through the 90s, Kazan Khan was doing as many as 5-6 and sometimes even more films in a single year, dabbling between Tamil and Malayalam film industries. He stuck to his forte and delivered one convincing character as a villain, each one different from the other.
Production controller and film producer NM Badusha took to Facebook to share the news of Kazan Khan's passing. He wrote, “Popular villain actor Kazan Khan died to due heart attack. He starred in CID Moosa, Varnapakittu among several other films. condolences.”
Dileep, who starred opposite Kazan Khan in CID Moosa, The Don and Ivan Maryadaraman, also mourned his sudden demise.