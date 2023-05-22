Tovino Thomas’ 2018 Movie Surpasses Pulimurugan To Become Highest-grossing Malayalam Film

Malayalam film 2018 has managed to become the highest-grossing film of all time in Mollywood. 2018, which was released recently, is a survival drama. The film broke the record previously held by Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan, which was released in 2016. The film 2018 entered the top slot at the domestic box office in only 17 days after its release.

The film has so far collected of Rs 137.6 crore, out of which Rs 65.25 crore came in from Kerala alone. It has raked in Rs 8.40 crore from other states in India. Furthermore, the film has collected $7.72 million (Rs 63.95 crore) from the overseas markets.

It should be noted that the film is still not the highest-grossing film in the state of Kerala. The Mollywood film stands in the fourth position, with Pulimurugan. The Mohanlal film collected Rs 78.50 crore in Kerala against 2018’s Rs 65.25 crore. The second position is claimed by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, with collections of Rs 73 crore in the state, while the third place is claimed by the smash-hit KGF: Chapter 2 with a collection of Rs 68 crore.

More about 2018

2018 is based on the floods that plagued the state of Kerala in the titular year. The floods claimed hundreds of lives. The movie shows the journey of certain characters who have to work together in order to overcome the collective adversity the state is facing. 2018 is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. It features actors Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Tanvi Ram, Aparna and Lal in lead roles. 2018 was backed by Venu Kunnappilly, Anto Joseph, and CK Padma Kumar. The Mollywood film's cinematography is by Akhil George, while the music for the film is composed by Nobin Paul and William Francis.