Malayalam Actor Kozhikode Sarada Passes Away At 75; Tributes Pour In

Veteran Malayalam actor Kozhikode Sarada passed away on Tuesday. The artist was 75 when she breathed her last. She had featured in numerous films in her career, which lasted over four decades.

Her death took place at a hospital in Kozhikode. She was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack the day before. Tributes poured in from her fans and even celebrities of the film industry like Prithviraj and the political fraternity.

Kozhikode Sarada, as per a report on Mathrubhumi, passed away at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. She had been admitted late on Monday, at 11.30 PM after facing breathing difficulties. Her death took place at 9.30 AM on Tuesday. As per reports, she was suffering from health issues for some time. It is said that she was working as a nursing assistant at the same hospital, where she breathed her last, for 27 years.

Kozhikode Sarada had started her career in theatre before venturing to the silver screen. Sarada made her debut with the movie Annakury in 1979. She is said to have worked in about 80 films. She also starred in many TV serials too. Some of the highlights of the initial part of her career were the work with director IV Sasi. She was cast in movies like Nalkavala, Anubandham, Annyarude Bhumi from the period from 1985 to 1987. Ulsavapittennu, Kuttisrank, Kilichundan Mampazham Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu and Ennu Ninte Moideen were some of the other notable ventures in her career.

Among the actor's acclaimed works was in the role of veteran actor Manoj K Jayan's mother in the Sallapam. The movie had released in 1996.

The actor is survived by four children, namely Udhama, Sajeev, Rajitha and Sreejith and she was married to actor and theatre artist AP Ummar.

Among those to pay condolences was popular Malayalam actor Prithviraj. The actor shared a condolence post informing about her death with her image. He captioned the post, 'Rest in peace' along with folded hands emojis.

Among the others, to pay tributes with Kerala minister Saji Cherian.

