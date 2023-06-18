Malayalam Actor Poojappura Ravi Dies, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pays Tribute

Poojappura Ravi, who is known for his comic roles in Malayalam films, died on June 18. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the news as he paid tribute to the veteran star on his Facebook handle. The late star started his film career in the mid-1970s.

3 things you need to know

Poojappura Ravi was last seen in the 2016 film Guppy.

The late actor has starred in over 600 movies.

He has worked with several stars such as Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and others.

Pinarayi Vijayan's heartfelt tribute

The Kerala CM shared a picture of the veteran star alongside a long note. He mentioned that his death is a great loss to the "art and culture scene". The CM wrote (loosely translated from Malayalam), "Condolences on the demise of famous actor Poojappura Ravi." He added that the late star entered the field of art by "conquering the minds of dramatists."

"He, who has fans all over Angolam in Kerala, was famous through movies and through the expression of comedy characters in his childhood," the Kerala CM continued. He concluded by writing that Poojappura Ravi was the owner of an "expressive acting style". "Poojappura Ravi's demise is a great loss for the art-cultural field in general. Joining the family and colleagues in their grief," he wrote.

Who was Poojappura Ravi?

The late star started his career in the mid-1970s with the film Bhaaryaye Aavashyamundu. Next, he starred in Ammini Ammaavan, starring Prem Nazir, Jayabharathi and others. He featured in several hit films such as Ormakal Marikkumo, Kilukkam (regarded as one of the best comedy films), Mahasamudram, Harikrishnans and many more.

He also featured in several TV shows such as Mandrake, Kadamattathu Kathanar, Dream City, Melappadam and more.

The late actor is survived by his wife Thankamma, son Hari Kumar and daughter Lakshmi.