After The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma To Play A Superhero In Her Next Project

Adah Sharma has become a household name post the roaring success of Sudipto Sen's film The Kerala Story. The film's success has given a fresh lease of life to her career. The actress is now all set to play a superhero in her next project, news of which she shared on her social media handles.

3 things you need to now

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has become one of the biggest surprise runaway hits of the year having minted upwards of ₹260 crores.

The actor is also known for previous projects which include films like 1920, Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando 2 and Selfiee.

Her next project will mark her first larger-than-life role as she steps in to the shoes of a superhero.

Adah Sharma announces her next project

Adah Sharma took to her Instagram handle to confirm news surrounding her next project. Sharing a series of pictures, Adah affirmed that her next role, will feature her as a superhero. Expanding on her words, Adah went in to detail about her other "projects" in her kitty she needs to tend to.

(Adah Sharma posts a photo dump | Image: adah_ki_adah/Instagram)

The first picture in the photo dump post featured Sharma in suave look akin to a superhero's image. She was dressed in a whimsical white corseted gown dip-dyed blue hair in a blunt cut. Adah also wielded a sword with red tassels which completed the look.

Adah Sharma's expansive to-do list

In a tongue-in-cheek manner, Adah pointed out how life is just not about doing films. She cited other "projects" she needed to tend to. As per her list, Sharma now needs to tend to her overflowing cupboard, a photo of which she shared. She also wants to help out her "elephant friends" whichever way she can, breaking her own "dosa eating record" and exploring new lakes. The list continued on to a few other things Adah wished to do. The note ended with a hint that the actress would be part of a Hindi and Telugu film, more details on which she promised to reveal.