Malayalam Director Siddique Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalised In Kochi: Reports

Siddique is a popular filmmaker and producer who works predominantly in the Malayalam film industry. As per the local news reports, the director was admitted to a hospital in critical condition after he suffered a heart attack. Siddique is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kochi.

3 things you need to know

Siddique's last blockbuster film was Big Brother (2020) starring Mohanlal.

The director was admitted on August 7 and continues to receive medical treatment.

Reportedly, his health condition has been deteriorating.

Filmmaker Siddique's condition critical?

Malayalam director and screenwriter Siddique reportedly suffered a heart attack and was rushed to a local hospital in Kochi on August 7. The filmmaker is said to be in critical condition and continues to remain under medical care at Amrita Hospital in the city. It has also been reported that Siddique had been under medical assistance due to liver disease and pneumonia.

(Malayalam director Siddique suffered a heart attack and is admitted to Kochi | Image: X/formerly Twitter)

Amid the ongoing treatment for other ailments, Siddique suffered a heart attack. As per reports, the hospital authorities have shared that the Malayalam director is under medical support through an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine. ECMO support is provided to those who need life support for the lungs and heart. The medical team will evaluate the filmmaker's health condition on Tuesday morning and determine the future course of action for his treatment.

About Siddique's work

Siddique made his directorial debut with Ramji Rao Speaking in 1989. As a screenwriter, he made his debut with the film Pappan Priyappetta Pappan in 1986. He began his career as an assistant director to Fazil. Later, he started his directorial career co-directing with Lal. They did several films together including Godfather. But the two parted ways and Siddique pursued a solo career helming Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam language movies. He has directed some of Mohanlal and Mammootty's best movies through the 2000s.