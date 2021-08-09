Malayalam TV Star Saranya Sasi Passes Away At The Age Of 35 After Battling Cancer

Renowned Malayalam television actor Saranya Sasi breathed her last on Monday, August 9, at a private hospital located at Thiruvanthapuram, Kerala at the age of 35. She passed away after a long ten-year battle with a brain tumour and had undergone 11 major surgeries. Several weeks ago, the actor was admitted to a hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Malayalam TV actor Saranya Sasi passes away

In the year 2012, Saranya Sasi was diagnosed with a brain tumour, when she was at the peak of her acting career. Since then, she had undergone 11 surgeries, that bankrupted the actor. A few of her medical expenses and surgeries were contributed by fundraisers that were set up by her friends in the entertainment industry.

Several weeks ago, the Malayalam actor contracted coronavirus and received treatment at a private hospital. Even after recovering from the virus after a few days, she faced other health-related problems. She was again taken to a hospital in Kerala due to pneumonia and low sodium levels in her blood. The actor passed away on Monday at noon.

The news was confirmed by Sasi's close friend and actor Seema G Nair on her official Facebook handle. She wrote, "പ്രാർത്ഥനകൾക്കും പരിശ്രമങ്ങൾക്കും വിരാമം.. അവൾ യാത്രയായി... (No more prayers and efforts... She left...)." The actor also dropped a series of pictures featuring Sasi. Many of her fans and followers paid tribute to the late actor on the post.

Earlier, Seema Nair took to YouTube and updated fans about Sasi's deteriorating health. She sought support for her parents, who were struggling to collect money for the medical expenses. Nair noted that Sasi was taken to the hospital on May 23 where she contracted the COVID-19. She tested negative after receiving treatment for more than a month in the ICU. Recently, Nair had built a house for Sasi. Its housewarming party had gained headlines in the media.

Sasi was one of the most popular actors in the Malayalam television industry. The list of Saranya Sasi's TV shows includes Manthrakodi, Seetha and Harichandanam. The actor has also portrayed supporting roles in Mohanlal starrer Chotta Mumbai, Bombay, Chacko Randaman and Thalappavu.

IMAGE: SEEMA NAIR'S FACEBOOK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.