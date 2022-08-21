Mammootty & Mohanlal Are All Smiles In Latest Pic From Latter's New House; Fans React

Having ruled the Malayalam film industry together since the late 80s to date, Mohanlal shares a very special bond with Mammootty. The two have worked on a number of films with each other, including Harikrishnans, Narasimham, No: 20 Madras Mail and many more. Fans love their bond on-screen and off-screen too.

From attending award nights together to giving shoutouts to each other's projects, the two stars never fail to dish out some major friendship goals for their fans. Continuing with the streak, recently, Mohanlal shared an unseen picture with Mammootty from the latter's visit to the Aaraattu actor's new home.

Mohanlal shares a photo with Mammootty

Recently, Mammootty graced Mohanlal's new home. On Saturday, Mohanlal took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a picture with the Puzhu actor. In the photo, Mohanlal and Mammootty are seen all smiles as they pose together for a happy picture. Mohanlal was seen donning a black full sleeve dress. Mammootty, on the other hand, sported a red and white striped shirt. Sharing the picture, Mohanlal wrote in the caption, "Ichakka" which apparently means big brother. To take note, Mohanlal addresses Mammootty as 'Ichakka.'

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post came online, fans took to the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "Two golden sides of malayalam film industry" another wrote, "The Two ends of Mollywood." Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons.

Mohanlal and Mammootty on the work front

On the professional front, Mohanlal was last seen in 12th Man, which made its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20, 2022. The film was all about a group of 11 friends, who go on a vacation to a beautiful location, where they encounter an unwanted guest, played by Mohanlal. He will next be seen in Alone directed by Shaji Kailas. Moreover, the Malayam star also has director Vysakh's upcoming thriller, Monster in the pipeline.

Mammootty was last seen in action-thriller CBI 5: The Brain, which was helmed by K Madhu. He also has Kadugannawa Oru Yatrakuripp in his kitty which is an anthology film directed by Ranjith MT Vasudevan. Morever, he will also be seen in the Telugu flick Agent.

Image: Instagram@mohanlal, mammootty