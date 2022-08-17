Mammootty Meets Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya In Colombo; Latter Calls Him 'true Superstar'

Superstar Mammootty recently interacted with the former captain of the Sri Lankan cricket team Sanath Jayasuriya in Colombo. The actor, who's reportedly in Sri Lanka to shoot for a film, was hailed as a 'true superstar' by Jayasuriya as the latter shared pictures from their meeting.

Jayasuriya has been recently appointed as the tourism brand ambassador of Sri Lanka amid the turmoil in the island nation, which is suffering from a deep economic crisis. Jayasuriya also urged all Indian stars and people to visit Sri Lanka and enjoy themselves.

Mammootty meets cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya in Colombo amid shoot

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 16, Sanath Jayasuriya dropped two glimpses from their meeting, one of which showcased the duo caught up in a conversation. The other was of them posing for pictures. In the caption, he wrote, "It was an honour to meet Senior Malayalam actor @mammukka. Sir, you are a true super star. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars & friends to #VisitSriLanka to enjoy our country." Take a look.

It was an honour to meet Senior Malayalam actor @mammukka . Sir you are a true super star. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars & friends to #VisitSriLanka to enjoy our country pic.twitter.com/7PHX2kakH8 — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) August 16, 2022

The actor is in the island nation for filming his upcoming project Kadugannawa Oru Yatrakuripp, an anthology film directed by Ranjith MT Vasudevan. It will premiere directly on Netflix. Mammootty was last seen in action-thriller CBI 5: The Brain, which was helmed by K Madhu.

CBI 5: The Brain comes as the fifth instalment in the investigative franchise, wherein Mammootty takes on the role of Sethurama Iyer CBI. The actor was also seen in the Malayalam thriller Puzhu. Lastly, he's gearing up for the release of the Telugu flick Agent.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @SANATH07)