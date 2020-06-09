Mammootty's 'New York', Mohanlal's 'Ram' Scripts To Undergo Changes To Skip Outdoor Shoot?

With many stalled Malayalam movies back on track, there is a buzz that filmmakers of big-budgeted films like New York, Ram, and Bilal are changing the scripts of their movies to avoid outdoor shoot amid the coronavirus scare. However, Vyasakh, director of New York, hopes to shoot the film in Kerala with the use of computer graphics, an online portal reported.

Meanwhile, the makers of Mohanlal and Trisha's Ram are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Europe because the team still has 40 days of shoot left, which is planned in Britan, Istanbul and Uzbekistan. According to the reports, the makers of Ram will take a final call in a few days.

Just like Ram and New York, Bilal and Empuran have a long outdoor schedule planned and with the COVID-19 situation, it is to be seen if there will be screenplay changes or no. While New York and Bilal have Mammootty in the lead, Ram and Empuran have Mohanlal playing the title role.

A renaissance of the Malayalam film industry

The government and local authorities have granted permission to begin shooting of Malayalam movies. Though there are some restrictions laid on the size of the crew, the producers are reportedly pragmatic that they can work around it. However, Kerala producers are worried that if the stars like Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Prithviraj charge their normal fees after the coronavirus slump, the industry will incur huge losses.

Following this, a few members of the Kerala Film Producers Association reportedly had a meeting on Friday to discuss a way out of the coronavirus crisis. Following the meeting, Kerala Film Producers Association's president Rejaputhra Renjith revealed to an online portal that the association has decided to slash 50 percent of the production costs of all upcoming Malayalam movies. He believed that a reduction in production cost would keep the film industry afloat post the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Kerala Film Producers Association's president also revealed that the members of the association would have another meeting with other film bodies and will pass the directive thereafter. For the unknown, the Kerala film industry has an array of movie bodies that look into the matters of various members of the film industry. The industry consists of bodies like AMMA (actors' body), FEFKA (which represents all sections of the industry from light boys to directors) besides other distributors and exhibitors bodies.

