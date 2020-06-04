Mohanlal Leaves Behind Mammootty To Become The Highest-paid Actor Of Malayalam Cinema?

Earlier last year, an international magazine’s list revealed that the earning of Malayalam actor's Mammootty and Mohanlal were among the highest in the South film industry. As per reports, Mohanlal earned Rs 64.5 crores in 2019, whereas Mammootty earned Rs 33.5 crores. Now, a recent media report claims that Mohanlal has beaten Mammootty to become the highest-paid actor in Malayalam cinema. Reportedly, Mohanlal charges somewhere around Rs 5-8 crores for his films meanwhile Mammootty charges about Rs 4-5 crores for a movie.

The media report published on an online portal, reveals that Mohanlal charges between Rs 5-8 crores for movies across different languages. The media reports also disclose that Mohanlal was paid Rs 10 crores for his recent television stint. Whereas, Mammootty reportedly charges somewhere between Rs 4-5 crores for one film.

Further, the media report reveals the salaries of young actors in the Malayalam cinema. Reportedly, actors like Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly, and Dulquer Salmaan are paid somewhere between Rs 1-3 crores. Whereas, Fahadh Faasil is paid Rs 80 lakhs for one film. Meanwhile, Mammootty and Mohanlal, known to be best of friends are currently awaiting to start work on their respective films.

Mammootty will be next seen essaying the role of Kerala Cheif Minister in political-thriller One. The forthcoming Malayalam movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Mammootty, Srinivasan, Samyukta Menon, Joju George, Renji Panicker, and Murali Gopy among others. The Mammootty starrer marks the Malayalam cinema debut of Ahaana Krishna's younger sister Ishaani Krishna. The Santosh Vishwanath directorial is reportedly scripted by Bobby and Sanjay, who had previously written the script for Parvathy-starrer Uyare.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is awaiting the release of Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadintle Simham. The movie was supposed to hit the theatres in March 2020 however got pushed due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, the film might release early next year. The forthcoming movie, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead will narrate the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively.

