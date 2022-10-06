Mammootty Speaks Against Ban On Sreenath Bhasi; Asserts 'no One Should Be Denied Work'

After Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi was arrested over allegations against him for misbehaving with a female anchor, he has been banned by Kerala Film Producers Association. Post the ban which is imposed on the star, Malayalam stalwart Mammootty spoke against the same and shared how stars should not be denied work.

The actor shared his thoughts during a recent press conference, where he was present for his latest film Rorschach. The actor termed the ban imposed on Sreenath Bhasi by the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) as ‘wrong' while mentioning how no one should be deprived of their right to work.

Mammootty addresses ban on Sreenath Bhasi

While addressing the media in Kochi, Mammootty also said that as per his understanding, the ban has been lifted. But the association has not confirmed anything on the same. “Nobody should be denied work. Preventing someone from work is wrong. As far as I know, there is no ban (on Bhasi) now,” Mammootty told media persons.

As per various media reports, in one of the superstar's interviews, Mammootty also slammed the allegations of rampant drug abuse in the film industry. He opined that the menace of drugs was a problem facing the whole society while demanding strict action against the same.

For those unaware, as per ANI, the Producers Association stated that under the ban, Bhasi will not be allowed to act in films, and he shall only complete his pending assignments. "Currently, the remaining dubbing and shooting will be allowed to be completed. He will not be allowed to act in films after that temporarily. Four dubbing and one film shoot will be allowed to be completed. He will refund the amount bought in excess of the contract. If we receive a complaint related to the film sector, we will take action in the best possible way."

The strict action against the star was taken on the basis of a complaint lodged by the anchor of a YouTube channel before the KFPA, alleging that the Malayalam actor has used abusive words against her and crew members while giving an interview for promoting his movie Chattambi. The actor was arrested and released on bail by Maradu police on Monday on the basis of her complaint.

Image: Instagram/@Bhasi/Mammootty